AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 4,739,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,682,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

