Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.26 ($12.37) and last traded at €11.30 ($12.42). 17,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.54 ($12.68).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.48 and its 200-day moving average is €15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

