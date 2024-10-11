Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 105,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,354,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.