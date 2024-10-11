Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $365,757,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,797,000 after acquiring an additional 552,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 242.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after buying an additional 456,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,065,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,989,000 after acquiring an additional 435,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $287.42. 261,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.