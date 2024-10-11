Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,331. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $204.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.