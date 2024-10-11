Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $694.05 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $694.05 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00007378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,809.35 or 0.99994697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,179,773 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,170,493.99022418 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49581877 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $22,360,659.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

