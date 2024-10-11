Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.29 and a 52-week high of $433.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

