Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 114,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 112,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

