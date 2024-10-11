Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Azul has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

