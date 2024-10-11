AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

AZZ Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AZZ opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $88.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

