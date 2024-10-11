B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$21,350.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark increased their target price on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

