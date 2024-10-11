Banana Gun Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.21 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $196.21 million and $55.18 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $57.05 or 0.00090869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,457 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,456.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 50.15832287 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $40,644,323.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

