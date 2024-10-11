Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 10,870,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,013,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,950 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 11,203,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,904,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,989,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,963,000 after buying an additional 3,577,428 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

