Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in September

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,700 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.3 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

About Banco de Sabadell

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.