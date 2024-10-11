Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in September

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,700 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.3 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
BNDSF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
About Banco de Sabadell
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.