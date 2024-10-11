Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $114.00.

USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 166.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

