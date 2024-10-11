Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -123.46%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.