Barclays Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $255.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.21.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

AMT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.21. American Tower has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 121.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

