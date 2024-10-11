Barclays Boosts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $41.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 162,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,212. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 853,363 shares of company stock worth $26,937,202 over the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

