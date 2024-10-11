Barclays Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $108.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.29.

COOP opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

