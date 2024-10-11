Barclays Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $34.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 60.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

