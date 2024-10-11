Barclays Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $137.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

