Barclays Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Elastic Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,315,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

