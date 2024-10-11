Barclays Upgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $700.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $577.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.77.

TYL opened at $586.19 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $598.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $581.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

