Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on B. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Barnes Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
