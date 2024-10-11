Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Citigroup

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

