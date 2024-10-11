Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded Basf to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.91 on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

