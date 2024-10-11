Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSET remained flat at $13.95 during midday trading on Friday. 16,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at $521,296.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

