Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $531.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

