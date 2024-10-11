Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

