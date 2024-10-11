Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

