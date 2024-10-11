Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,428 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 143,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

