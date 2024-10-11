Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Toast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,184,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,030,562 shares of company stock valued at $26,926,059. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Toast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Toast Profile



Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

