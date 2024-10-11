Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

