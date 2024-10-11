Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

VT opened at $119.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

