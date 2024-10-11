Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

