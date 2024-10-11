Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,818,000 after buying an additional 586,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.