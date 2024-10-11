Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $266.29. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

