Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %
BDRFY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
