Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

BDRFY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.