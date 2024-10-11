Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.02. Benson Hill shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.
Benson Hill Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.
Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 124.29%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
