Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.02. Benson Hill shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 124.29%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Benson Hill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Builders Vision LLC boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 138,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

