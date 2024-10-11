Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.41.

BBY stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock worth $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Best Buy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 290,812 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

