bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €3.25 ($3.57) and last traded at €3.07 ($3.37). 9,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.04 ($3.34).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.46 and its 200 day moving average is €3.02.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.