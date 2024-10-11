Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

