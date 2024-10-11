BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 84.9% in September

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 673.82% and a negative net margin of 93.18%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

