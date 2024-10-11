Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

BPTH stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

