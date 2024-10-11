BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 852,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGLC opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. BioNexus Gene Lab has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

BioNexus Gene Lab ( NASDAQ:BGLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

