Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.88.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

