Bitcoin Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $151.54 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and $151.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $328.32 or 0.00520780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,047.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00072410 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,772,853 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

