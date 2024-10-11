BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $725.04 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03996543 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

