Bittensor Price Hits $561.83 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $561.83 or 0.00927589 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $189.38 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00256961 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 584.0662023 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $146,350,254.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.