BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $26.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $982.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,450. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $896.50 and a 200-day moving average of $830.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

